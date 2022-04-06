Northern Ontario news: Rain warnings in effect for Sudbury, Salt, Manitoulin Islands

Environment Canada has issued a rain warning for several communities in northeastern Ontario, beginning this afternoon and lasting through the evening.

The affected areas include Greater Sudbury. Salt Ste. Mary, Elliot Lake, Ranger Lake, Blind River, Thessalon, Espaola, Killarney, Manitoulin Island, Agawa, Lake Superior Park, St. Joseph’s Island, Searchmont, Montreal River Harbor and Bachwana Bay.

“A rainfall of 20 to 30 mm could cause localized flooding in low-lying areas,” Environment Canada said in a news release.

“Frozen ground has less capacity to absorb this precipitation.”

The rain should subside tonight or Thursday morning.

