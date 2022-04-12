Northman soundtrack gets digital and physical release date

with much awaited film the northman by author Robert Eggers Coming to theaters this month, it has just been announced that the film’s soundtrack will be released digitally, coinciding with the film’s theatrical release on April 22.

the northman The soundtrack comes from the musicians Robin Carolan And Sebastian Gainsborough, Eggers selected two musicians specifically to create a unique and authentic soundtrack for the story of Viking Revenge. the northman Tells the story of Amleth (alexander skarsgard), a Viking prince who sets out on a mission to avenge his slain father. The film includes a star-studded cast Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, burkiAnd willem defoe,

collider video of the day

To the vocals of their soundtrack, Carolan and …