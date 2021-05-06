LATEST

Norway’s Kahoot to buy U.S. tech firm Clever for up to $500 mln – Reuters

By Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, May 6 (Reuters) – Norwegian e-learning group Kahoot said on Thursday it has agreed to buy U.S. education technology company Clever for up to $500 million in cash and stock.

With Clever, students get a digital classroom with access to online tools, while Kahoot is best known for its multiple-choice quiz platform.

Both firms have seen their business soar after the COVID-19 pandemic forced lockdowns across much of the world, and are betting that the adoption of digital tools in schools will have a lasting impact.

“The partnership between two of the most popular platforms in education, with distinct and highly complementary offerings, will provide improved learning solutions and offerings to U.S. schools,” Kahoot said in a statement.

The deal will also accelerate the global expansion of Clever’s solutions, it added.

Kahoot Group will acquire 100% of the shares in Clever Inc. for an enterprise value of between $435 million and $500 million on a cash and debt-free basis, including a performance-based element for 2021 and 2022, the Norwegian company said.

Around 82% of the payment will be in cash, with the remaining 18% in Kahoot’s Oslo-listed stock.

Kahoot, which counts Japan’s SoftBank as a major owner and also reported its first-quarter earnings on Thursday, rose 4.8% in early trade on the Oslo Bourse. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

40
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
33
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
17
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
12
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
12
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
10
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
Avatar Avatar
9
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top