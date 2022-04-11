Norwich City: Paddy DeWitt hosts conversation with Canaries supporters

Relief but is the Premier League revival still beyond Norwich City?

Dean Smith and his players gave in to the delight of the long-suffering Carrow Road crowd in a 2-0 top flight win over Burnley on Sunday.

Pierre Lees-Mello’s first competitive goal for the goal, and Teemu Pukki’s 75th league strike, sank the Clarets and ensured Smith’s team remained in the relegation mix.

But with City effectively eight points from safety, given their extremely low goal difference, and only seven games left, do they still have much to do themselves?

What did you do with midfield mix without Billy Gilmour, who was out due to illness?

Is he from Lige-Melou…