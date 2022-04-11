Norwich City vs Burnley lineup confirmed as Matt Laughton starts with Dwight McNeil again with a sub

Burnley have recalled Matt Laughton to the starting line-up for a major Premier League clash with Norwich City.

A full back came off the bench in a midweek win over Everton for Conor Roberts and the Welshman was dropped on the bench for a six-pointer charge against Norwich City. This is the only change in Sean Dyche’s favor which means Dwight McNeil remains on the bench.

The Clarets entered the competition on the back of a crucial midweek win over Everton, but Saturday’s Toffees win over Manchester United means the pressure is back on Sean Dyche’s side this afternoon. The margin of safety is four points, with Burnley having nine games to play, starting with basement boys Norwich City.

Burnley XI: Pope; Loughton, Tarkowski, Collins, Taylor; …