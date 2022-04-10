Norwich City vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League results, final scores and feedback

A general view of Cairo Road (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Norwich City face Burnley in the Premier League today.

Manchester City are champions after a major 2020/21 season and Pep Guardiola’s side are the favorites to win it again as they have one of the best squads in Europe.

European champions Chelsea have proved they have what it takes to dethrone City, however, after doing so in last season’s Champions League final and will hope to add a home title they won in Porto.

Liverpool were the winners in 2020 ending their 30-year wait for league glory and are sure to challenge Jurgen Klopp again at an even quicker end this season, while Manchester United hold the title with the return of Cristiano Ronaldo For him who would like to come back in the picture…