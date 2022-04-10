Norwich City vs Burnley Live: Sean Diess decides, beats the Clarets to move closer to the Championship

If, and it is more likely than not now, Burnley are playing championship football next season then it is games like this that will explain why.

The Clarets lost 1–0 at Carrow Road and extended their poor record against fellow strugglers.

The only win among the four sides divided in the Burnley table was a midweek success over Everton, a series of seven matches with six points and three losses. Two fixtures against a Norwich side who have sent 63 in 31 have not scored a goal.

For all Sean Dyke talks about the fine margins, the gap between the bottom three and safety looking insurmountable and the bottom line Burnley isn’t good enough.

The central midfield is a long-standing problem, while the Clarets…