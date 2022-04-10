Norwich City vs Burnley live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Norwich City vs Burnley live stream, Sunday 10 April at 2PM BST

Burnley will approach Carrow Road with renewed confidence after their massive 3-2 win over Everton in midweek.

At half-time of that rearranged fixture on Wednesday night, the situation was looking pretty bleak in Shaun Dyche’s favor. Two penalties from Richardson meant Everton (opens in new tab) took a 2–1 lead at the interval, and Burnley (opens in new tab) The safety on the final whistle was facing the prospect of having seven points. Avoiding relegation for the championship would have left him with a mountain to climb in the fight.

Instead, goals from Jay Rodriguez and Maxwell Cornet after the break turned the game on its head and gave Burnley three big points. They are now just one behind Everton…