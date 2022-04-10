Norwich City vs Burnley: Premier starting line up confirmed

Billy Gilmour is missing from Norwich City’s squad for Sunday’s Premier League home match against Burnley due to illness.

Dean Smith confirmed in his pre-match press call on Friday that the illness was in the camp, and the Scottish international is not part of the squad on match day.

Gilmour missed Scotland’s knockout game at Euro last summer after being diagnosed with Covid-19, which also halted his season-long loan move from Chelsea.

Brandon Williams (ankle), Max Aaron (hamstring) and Lucas Roop (hamstring) return to the Norwich bench.

Josh Sargent (ankle) and Przemyslav Placheta (ankle) are not involved. Ozan Kabak (hamstring) has been ruled…