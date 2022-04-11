Norwich City XX Burnley: | pink wool

Norwich City registered a much-needed 2–0 win over relegation-threatened Burnley at Carrow Road.

Goals from Pierre Lees-Melou and Teemu Pukki in either half registered the Canaries’ fifth win of the season.

They are one way up from 17th-placed Everton, with the win reducing the gap to seven points with seven games to play.

Dean Smith’s side are hoping to continue their modest rise as they visit Manchester United next weekend.

norwich city

(4-3-3)

Norwich City’s starting XI for their Premier League game against Burnley at Carrow Road. – credit: Archana

Sub:

28 gunno

2 Aaron

6 Zimmerman

7 Rupp (for Lees-Melou, 69)

18 Tzolis (on Pukki, 89)

19 sorensen

21 Williams (For…