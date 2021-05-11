Norwich Tech powers past Grasso Tech in softball – Norwich Bulletin

Softball

Morgan Cook hit a grand slam and winning pitcher Maddy Jolly had two hits and two RBIs to power Norwich Tech (7-2) past Grasso Tech 16-1 in a mercy rule game in Norwich. Nutanis Brown singled and scored a run for the Eagles (0-6) … Anna Dziecinny smacked a three-run homer and Maddie Burrows also homered as Waterford (10-0) topped Norwich Free Academy 14-2 in five innings. Madison Waltke hit a solo home run for the Wildcats (4-6).

Baseball

Jaivon Velez had three hits, Johancy Baez had two hits and two RBIs, and winning pitcher Randy Vidal added two hits as Grasso Tech (4-4) edged Norwich Tech, 8-7. Josh Hanks had three hits and three RBIs for the Warriors (4-7).

Boys Lacrosse

Kellen Paparella collected three goals and one assist and Jason Consiglio added two goals and one assist to power Bacon Academy past Montville, 8-2. Sam Blumberger chipped in one goal and two assists and Chase Goulet made five saves for the Bobcats (10-1). Ayden Frechette and Sawyer Tighe scored goals for the Indians (3-5).

Girls Lacrosse

Rachel Canedy scored five goals and Sofia Murray made 13 saves as Woodstock Academy edged Norwich Free Academy, 9-8. Sydney Haskins, Peyton Saracina, Eliza Dutson and Shannon Gagnon also scored for the Centaurs (2-7). Ryleigh Christianson, Alice-Ann Rourke and Hannah Vega had two goals each for the Wildcats (1-9, 1-6).

Boys Golf

The Norwich Free Academy pair of Kyle Sikorski and J.J. Hay shared medalist honors with Woodstock Academy’s Kyle Brennan – all three golfers finished with a 42 – in the Wildcats’ 5.5 to 1.5 win. Costa Kapilotis fired a 45 for NFA (4-3). Davis Simpson shot a 43 for the Centaurs (3-3) … Cam Seiffert earned medalist honors with a 38 to lift Killingly to a 7-0 (168-195) win over Bacon Academy, 168-195. Logan Gagnon shot a 40 for Killingly (7-0). Lucas Baldinger and Connor Tuttle each shot 47 for the Bobcats (4-2) … Lucas Hanley (49), Logan Richards (53), and Nick Comfort (53) posted wins for Griswold (5-4) in a 5-2 (204-214) victory against Plainfield. Mario Mennella shot a 46 to earn medalist honors for the Panthers (1-5) … Nick Hynes shot a 45 and Danny Torres shot a 46 as Waterford (6-3) edged Montville, 203-204. Morgun Whittaker earned medalist honors with a 44 for the Indians (5-2) … Ayden Papuga shot a 41 and John Day shot a 42 as Ellis Tech (10-0) remained unbeaten with a 175-190 win against Norwich Tech. John Lavender shot a 39 to earn medalist honors for the Warriors.

Girls Golf

Four players finished under 50 with junior Mia Dang leading the way with a 4-over par 40 as Woodstock Academy topped East Lyme, 174-234. Kaily LaChapelle added a 42 while both Ciara MacKinnon and Alex Vaida carded 46s for the Centaurs (8-0). Julia Kahl paced the Vikings (3-4, 3-4) with a 53.

Boys Tennis

Norwich Free Academy’s Jack Lacey outlasted Enzo Guarnieri in a three-set tiebreaker, 4-6, 6-1, 10-7 but the Wildcats fell to Waterford, 5-1 … Gage Goodwin, Liam Peters, Matt Bottaro, and Zach Kobyluck posted singles wins as St. Bernard edged Killingly, 4-3. Anthony Purcell and Jason Khaomongkhoun captured No. 1 doubles for Killingly.

Girls Tennis

Sarah Ericson and Emily Eggler earned singles wins but Norwich Free Academy fell to Waterford, 5-2 … Julia Purcell and Rachel Sanchas earned singles wins and the doubles tandems of Marcy Ferraj-Ava Johnson and Nicole Cicchetti-Payton Cathell notched wins as Killingly edged St. Bernard, 4-3. Zhuning Gao and Meri Kambolli posted singles wins for the Saints.

Sea Unicorns Job Fair

The Norwich Sea Unicorns will be hosting a job fair for the upcoming 2021 season on Wednesday, May 19th from 4-7 p.m. on the main concourse at Dodd Stadium. The Sea Unicorns are looking to fill seasonal gameday positions such as cooks, bartenders, cashiers, parking attendants, ushers, box office attendants, grounds crew and more. Those interested in attending are encouraged to download and fill out an employment application in advance by visiting goseaunicorns.com or by emailing [email protected]