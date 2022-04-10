Norwich vs Burnley players struggle in ratings crushing loss as Westwood, Brownhill and Weghorst

Burnley were moved closer to the Premier League net after a 2-0 loss to Basement Boys Norwich City on Sunday.

Goals from Pierre Lees-Melou and Teemu Pukki at the start and end of the game gave the Canaries a 2–0 win and the Clarets saved four points from safety with eight games to go. Truly Burnley didn’t deserve much from the Carrow Road clash, though it may have been different had Maxwell Cornett not attempted to scramble the bar when there was a 1–0 margin with a goal from three yards away.

Burnley were poor in the first half hour and although they did improve, they lacked a clinical edge, which Pucci displayed in drilling Norwich’s second to seal the game and potentially seal Burnley’s fate. did.

Here’s how we rated the Clarets players from Cairo Road Clash.

Read more: Sean Dyche’s…