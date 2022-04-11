Norwich win to hinder Burnley’s survival bid

Goals from Pierre Lees-Mellou and Teemu Pukki helped renew Norwich’s slim survival hopes and registered a 2–0 home win over relegation rivals Burnley.

The Canaries were 10 points away from safety before kick-off, but an early deflected strike from Lige-Mello gave Dean Smith’s men a precious lead and Pucci’s creation secured their first Premier League win in nine late attempts.

It may be too late for bottom club Norwich, who remain in a dangerous position but are at least within touching distance of 18th-placed Burnley and the visitors’ own chances of defeating the drop a deliver a severe blow.

While this fixture may have been affected by a top-of-the-table clash between Manchester City and Liverpool later in the afternoon, the crucial match was…