Not a spectator but a live show at the stadium, Rajasthan Royals launched New Jersey, Video – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Former champions Rajasthan Royals players will not be able to play this time at their home ground. However, the franchise celebrated the joy of the domestic fans in a different way and launched the team’s new jersey at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday. There was no audience during this time, but a live show was organized at the domestic stadium. During this time, a spectacular light show was shown and the program was organized in a grand style with 3-D projections. Only a few days are left before the 14th season of the world’s richest T20 league IPL (IPL 2021) is started, before all the teams are busy in preparations. Some of the players have joined their respective teams and some are still in compulsory isolation. The first match of the season is to be held between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore on 9 April. The Rajasthan team will play their first match against Punjab Kings on 12 April at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

During this time, the franchisees of Rajasthan ensured that the upcoming season was launched from a spectacular live show at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. For this, a light show was organized to launch the new jersey. A spectacular 3-D project and light show saw the Sawai Mansingh Stadium shine. Fans from all over the world and players of the Rajasthan Royals team saw the telecast in their bio-bubble in Mumbai. This video has been posted from the official social media account of the Rajasthan team.

The show started with light burning from the pitch to the stands at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. This was followed by a specially lit up screen for the live show, where a video of the stadium, the city and the landscape of Rajasthan was shown. As part of the show, the Royals players were projecting themselves on-screen 3-D, who were wearing their new jerseys for the new season. Fans will see their favorite players in pink and blue jerseys this season. The Rajasthan team won the first season of the league, after which it has not been able to capture the title even once.