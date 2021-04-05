LATEST

Not a spectator but a live show at the stadium, Rajasthan Royals launched New Jersey, Video – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Avatar
By
Posted on
Not a spectator but a live show at the stadium, Rajasthan Royals launched New Jersey, Video - Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Former champions Rajasthan Royals players will not be able to play this time at their home ground. However, the franchise celebrated the joy of the domestic fans in a different way and launched the team’s new jersey at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Monday. There was no audience during this time, but a live show was organized at the domestic stadium. During this time, a spectacular light show was shown and the program was organized in a grand style with 3-D projections. Only a few days are left before the 14th season of the world’s richest T20 league IPL (IPL 2021) is started, before all the teams are busy in preparations. Some of the players have joined their respective teams and some are still in compulsory isolation. The first match of the season is to be held between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore on 9 April. The Rajasthan team will play their first match against Punjab Kings on 12 April at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

During this time, the franchisees of Rajasthan ensured that the upcoming season was launched from a spectacular live show at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. For this, a light show was organized to launch the new jersey. A spectacular 3-D project and light show saw the Sawai Mansingh Stadium shine. Fans from all over the world and players of the Rajasthan Royals team saw the telecast in their bio-bubble in Mumbai. This video has been posted from the official social media account of the Rajasthan team.

The show started with light burning from the pitch to the stands at Sawai Mansingh Stadium. This was followed by a specially lit up screen for the live show, where a video of the stadium, the city and the landscape of Rajasthan was shown. As part of the show, the Royals players were projecting themselves on-screen 3-D, who were wearing their new jerseys for the new season. Fans will see their favorite players in pink and blue jerseys this season. The Rajasthan team won the first season of the league, after which it has not been able to capture the title even once.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
692
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
688
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
681
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
679
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
666
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
656
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
641
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
564
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
540
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
540
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top