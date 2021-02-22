LATEST

“Not at all! There are no better 32 people than me.”: New England Patriots QB Cam Newton believes he will be a starter in 2021. The game.

Cam Newton dominated New England until 2020 to say the least. However, he believes his time in the NFL is not yet gone.

At his peak, Newton was the best player in the National Football League. After making headlines yesterday when he was recorded by a young fan at one of his campsites, it felt like some fans needed to be reminded of Cam’s greatness.

If he can reclaim some of the characteristics that make him so special, then there is no doubt that he is eligible for a starting job in the league. And that’s exactly how he feels, as he expressed on Brandon Marshall’s podcast.

He was asked if there was any possibility that he could retire, noting that New England was unlikely to bring him back. “Not at all! I can’t go out like this. I hear all that. My pride won’t allow me to do that,” he said. “There are no better 32 people than me.”

He will become a free agent on March 17, the start of the new league year. One possibility is that he may reunite with his former head coach Ron Rivera in Washington, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Read also: "Where is your father? I'm Rich ": Angry New England Patriots QB Cam Newton Fires Hecking Teenagers

Cam Newton describes how his season was plagued by COVID-19

Although nothing can be taken from him regarding his achievements, he has seen an unexpected decline over the years. Since his MVP season, the Auburn alum’s career has been severely affected by injuries.

After signing with New England last summer to play under Belichick, it seemed that his career could be rejuvenated. However, a new team and location did not help the signal caller too much.

He threw for just 2,657 yards and 8 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He remained a decent dual threat QB, rushing for 592 yards and 12 TDs. At the moment there is great concern about his throwing ability.

On the same podcast, Newton explained some of the difficulties he faced this season when he became one of the first “big-name ‘NFL players to contract coronoviruses.”

“I was one of the first football players to catch it, and it happened so fast,” he said. “When I came back, this is where the lack of an offenses and lack of time in the system really shows itself. I was behind and I was thinking a lot. “

“The crime continued, and I remained stable for two weeks. It was all new terminology. I was not just trying to learn a system for what it was, I was learning a 20-year-old system in two months. “

“They threw everything at me, but I didn’t want it any other way,” Newton continued. “At the end of the day, you have to go through those kinds of things, to show yourself that you cannot give up the processes. I will be the first to tell you that I need time. “

