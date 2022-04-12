Not every movie villain has to be “like the Joker”

Ever since Heath Ledger gave his iconic performance as the Joker in 2008 dark Knight And having earned an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor posthumously, actors and directors alike have been doing a little bit of piggybacking on their success with their own interpretations of the character. Jared Leto went to Method for a role in the much-maligned suicide squadWhile Joaquin Phoenix did his taxi driver-With inspired origin story Joker, even this year Batmanwhose primary villain is the Riddler, couldn’t resist dropping an extremely creepy clown in a prison-closet scene.

Even when the Joker himself is absent, his influence is felt in projects such as Cruellagritty, Joker-esque live-action origin story of a Disney villain who wanted to kill…