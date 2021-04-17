‘Not my turn’ to receive covid vaccine – Vettel

Sebastian Vettel says he has turned down the prospect to be vaccinated towards covid-19.

Sebastian Vettel says he has turned down the prospect to be vaccinated towards covid-19.

A number of drivers have already contracted the infamous virus, together with Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Pierre Gasly, Sergio Perez, Lance Stroll and Lando Norris.

Others, together with all 4 Crimson Bull drivers, have now obtained the vaccine.

However quadruple world champion Sebastian Vettel mentioned he has turned down the chance to be vaccinated till now as “a matter of precept”.

“We had the provide to be vaccinated in Bahrain,” mentioned the Aston Martin driver, “however I intentionally avoided doing so as a result of it is not my flip but.

“It’s questionable whether or not my vaccine, which I didn’t use, will profit another person, however to me it is a matter of precept,” German Vettel, 33, informed RTL.

“There are lots of individuals who need to be vaccinated. Many are ready,” he defined.

“Youthful persons are not as a lot in danger as older individuals, so whereas I’ll get vaccinated, I am going to solely do it when it is my flip.”