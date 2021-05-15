ENTERTAINMENT

Not Nick Jonas, the family wanted to marry Priyanka with this actor

Avatar

Mumbai. Famous actress Priyanka Chopra is all crazy about beauty. Fans are crazy about not only the acting of this desi girl but also the beauty and style. There is no shortage of Priyanka’s fans not only in India but also abroad. Actress Priyanka Chopra has worked to rule the hearts of millions of people on the strength of her powerful acting and beauty from Bollywood to Hollywood. People are ready to do anything to get a glimpse. But friends today, we are telling you an interesting thing related to Priyanka Chopra, which you will be surprised to know.

For your information, let us tell you that Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in the year 2018, but Priyanka had taken the consent of her family also for Nick Jonas. Friends, there was a time when Priyanka’s family members wanted actress Mohit Raina to get married. Desi girl marries a desi boy. Let me tell you that Mohit Raina was seen in the serial ‘Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’. His character made a lot of headlines. About a year ago, Priyanka Chopra had told in an interview with Zoom TV that her aunt wanted Priyanka to marry with Mohit.

Friends, let me tell you that Priyanka said that maybe my aunt thought that the boy is good, is true, is young and is also a great actor. When Mohit was told about Priyanka’s aunt’s wish, he was happy to know this. Friends. He said that Priyanka is a superstar and I am a TV actor. Not in this life, but you will definitely meet in other life.

.

Related Items:

Most Popular

89
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
67
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
65
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
50
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
35
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
34
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
34
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top