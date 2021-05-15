Not Nick Jonas, the family wanted to marry Priyanka with this actor

Mumbai. Famous actress Priyanka Chopra is all crazy about beauty. Fans are crazy about not only the acting of this desi girl but also the beauty and style. There is no shortage of Priyanka’s fans not only in India but also abroad. Actress Priyanka Chopra has worked to rule the hearts of millions of people on the strength of her powerful acting and beauty from Bollywood to Hollywood. People are ready to do anything to get a glimpse. But friends today, we are telling you an interesting thing related to Priyanka Chopra, which you will be surprised to know.

For your information, let us tell you that Priyanka Chopra married Nick Jonas in the year 2018, but Priyanka had taken the consent of her family also for Nick Jonas. Friends, there was a time when Priyanka’s family members wanted actress Mohit Raina to get married. Desi girl marries a desi boy. Let me tell you that Mohit Raina was seen in the serial ‘Devon Ke Dev Mahadev’. His character made a lot of headlines. About a year ago, Priyanka Chopra had told in an interview with Zoom TV that her aunt wanted Priyanka to marry with Mohit.

Friends, let me tell you that Priyanka said that maybe my aunt thought that the boy is good, is true, is young and is also a great actor. When Mohit was told about Priyanka’s aunt’s wish, he was happy to know this. Friends. He said that Priyanka is a superstar and I am a TV actor. Not in this life, but you will definitely meet in other life.