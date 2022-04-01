Noted fashion and showbiz photographer Patrick Demarchelier has passed away

Frenchman Patrick Demarchelier, star fashion and showbiz photographer, died on Thursday at the age of 78, his crew announced on Instagram.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Patrick Demarchelier on March 31, 2022, at the age of 78. He leaves behind his wife Mia, their three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren “Have it written in English on the photographer’s certified Instagram account.

Patrick Demarchelier was one of the largest fashion and show business photographers. Some of his shots of Princess Diana, Madonna or Angelina Jolie have gone around the world.