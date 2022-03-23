Nothing announces its first smartphone, Phone (1), launch this summer. Details

London-based consumer tech company Nothing has today confirmed plans to launch its first smartphone phone (1). Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon mobile platform, the Nothing Phone (1) is the second device in the company’s product ecosystem. More details, including the summer launch of the phone (1) and the operating system Nothing OS, were revealed by CEO and co-founder Carl Pei during the Nothing (event) on 23 March.
The company also announced a $10M allocation for an upcoming equity-based community investment round at the same valuation as its Series B…