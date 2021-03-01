“Nothing is impossible for Perez” – Helmut Marco on Sergio Perez | sport

“Nothing is impossible for Perez” – Helmut Marco, impressed by the qualities of Sergio Perez, tipped him to succeed with Red Bull.

Sergio Perez is currently giving his every second at the Red Bull factory to get to know the car as soon as possible before the 2021 season begins. While observing Perez, it is reported that Helmut Marco is influenced by him.

According to Cronon Jeetong reports, Marco has only good things to say about Perez discussing the Mexican’s early days with the team.

“I must say Sergio is very well integrated into the team. They have already given us valuable information, especially about the Mercedes engine.”

“You can immediately see that he has been in Formula 1 for 10 years; His experience is in front. ” said. Marco knows that Max Verstappen and Perez would like to outdo each other.

“His relationship with Max has been fine so far. There has been no argument or conflict so far. Everything is going as it should be. We will see what happens when the race starts. “

“I can see that they both want to come over each other.” Eventually, Max wants to prove himself, and Cheeko wants to prove that many people were proving him wrong. “

Marco is not the only one in Red Bull’s leadership department who is influenced by Perez. A few days ago Christian Horner shares his admiration for Perez.

Factors should be reviewed before contract extension.

Perez is on only a one-year contract with Red Bull with an option to activate the second year. Marco then clarified that some factors need to be considered before making a decision.

“Before we decide to renew a contract with Perez, we will need to consider a number of variables including compatibility between our drives,” he said.

“We need to see if both are working well and are we generally as competitive as we would like. But for Peres, nothing about 2022 is impossible. “