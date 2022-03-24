‘Nothing’ to launch new Android phone this summer – What to expect

new Delhi: Yet another mobile phone maker is ready to jump on the bandwagon. Yet another Android device is probably going to be on your shortlist. ‘Nothing’ is set to launch its first Android phone this summer in what can be classified as a successful debut in the world of consumer tech with the Nothing Ear (1) wireless earbuds.

The tech startup, which has Chinese-born Swedish internet entrepreneur Carl Pei as co-founder and CEO, confirmed a new community investment round, which will go live in early April.

There are still very few nuances about this …