“Nothing was directed at him”: Mac Mill apologizes to Vanessa Bryant, quoting Kobe Bryant as ‘Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe)’. sport

Meek Mill says his tweet was not directed at Vanessa Bryant yesterday. He also says that he apologized to her in private.

Mill’s most recent single ‘Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe)’ includes a segment that has triggered some disgruntled reactions among Kobe fans. Those songs go like this:

“This b * tch I ff king always tells me she loves but she never showed me

Yes, and if I’m ever lacking, I’m going out with my chopper, that’s another Kobe. “

Vanessa Bryant responded to Meek Mill’s line in his latest song, calling it insulting to the insensitive late, great Kobe. pic.twitter.com/xLAKsnYBCV – ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) 23 February, 2021

Meck was reprimanded by Vanessa Bryant in a blunt statement for Kobe Bryant’s death in this way:

“Dear @Mimical, I find this line very insensitive and insulting. Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. “

“If you are a fan, well, a better way for my husband to show his appreciation. It lacks respect and tact.”

Meek Mill says he apologizes for using Kobe’s death to his widow Vanessa Bryant

Meek Mill made the following statement on his Twitter about the entire song saga. He said, however, that nothing has been said about his views on his actions of writing the song in the first place:

“I first publicly apologized to him today in public… I don’t say anything that the internet on my page is a viral moment or the family of a grieving woman!” If you make someone sad, change the subject! “

