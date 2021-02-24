LATEST

“Nothing was directed at him”: Mac Mill apologizes to Vanessa Bryant, quoting Kobe Bryant as ‘Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe)’. sport

Posted on

Meek Mill says his tweet was not directed at Vanessa Bryant yesterday. He also says that he apologized to her in private.

Mill’s most recent single ‘Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe)’ includes a segment that has triggered some disgruntled reactions among Kobe fans. Those songs go like this:

“This b * tch I ff king always tells me she loves but she never showed me
Yes, and if I’m ever lacking, I’m going out with my chopper, that’s another Kobe. “

Also read: Magic Johnson names three of the biggest disappointments this season according to him: “The Celtics have no size, the Mavericks are defensively bad and the Bucks are slow and immoral”

Meck was reprimanded by Vanessa Bryant in a blunt statement for Kobe Bryant’s death in this way:

“Dear @Mimical, I find this line very insensitive and insulting. Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. “

“If you are a fan, well, a better way for my husband to show his appreciation. It lacks respect and tact.”

Meek Mill says he apologizes for using Kobe’s death to his widow Vanessa Bryant

Meek Mill made the following statement on his Twitter about the entire song saga. He said, however, that nothing has been said about his views on his actions of writing the song in the first place:

“I first publicly apologized to him today in public… I don’t say anything that the internet on my page is a viral moment or the family of a grieving woman!” If you make someone sad, change the subject! “

Also read: “Dear Meek Mill, I find it extremely objectionable”: Vanessa Bryant responded to the Philadelphia rapper citing the death of Kobe Bryant on his song.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.7K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
931
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
907
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
833
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
727
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });