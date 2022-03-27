Notre Dame Women’s basketball ends run in Sweet 16

Bridgeport, Conn. – The number one seed North Carolina State in the Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Sweet 16 was reduced from 63 to 66.

Although the Irish had previously defeated the Wolfpack in the regular season, they were unable to secure a win on Saturday for a chance to advance to the Elite 8.

“Well, tough loss. It came in a right. It’s really, really hard to go through this type of situation, scenario. But I’m very proud of my team,” said Notre Dame head coach Neil Ivey.

The Irish fought the entire game after a slow start in the first quarter, but Notre Dame found its touch…