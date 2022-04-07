Nottingham Forest 2-0 Coventry City: Forrest stretch nine games unbeaten run

Brennan Johnson has scored 12 goals in his last 17 championship games for Forest.

Nottingham Forest on course retained their championship play-off bid with a win against Coventry City.

A goal from Brennan Johnson, his 15th of the season, and James Garner scored the win at the City Ground.

A third consecutive success moves Forrest to fifth in the table, with eight matches remaining, and two games over most of their rivals in Steve Cooper’s side.

The loss to the Sky Blues, who are in 12th place, all but ended their promotion hopes as they are now eight points below the play-offs with six games to go.

Coventry, however, matched more of their opponents and Callum O’Hare had a chance to bring them back into the game with 15 minutes remaining, but could not beat Bryce Samba while they were playing…