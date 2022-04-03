Nottingham Forest boss explains Scott McKenna's surprising early comeback against Blackpool

Nottingham Forest boss explains Scott McKenna’s surprising early comeback against Blackpool

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper praised Scott McKenna’s “commitment” as the defender bounced back from injury earlier than expected.

McKenna suffered a hamstring problem in a 3-1 win over QPR last month, which was expected to side him between four and five weeks. But he returned a little more than a fortnight later, missing an FA Cup loss to Liverpool at the City Ground.

The centre-back was in the starting XI to trample Blackpool 4-1 yesterday, and picked up where he left off. McKenna put on a generally solid performance and weighed in with a superb assist to set up substitute Sam Surridge for the Reds’ eventual goal.

Read more: How the Reds rated against Blackpool

Read more: Relive the action from The Forest’s Clash at Bloomfield Road

“She…


Read Full News