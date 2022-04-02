Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper surprised to name team to face Blackpool

Head coach Steve Cooper has made two changes to his Nottingham Forest starting line-up for this afternoon’s clash with Blackpool – both of which probably come as a surprise.

The Reds made a comeback after the international break with their focus on finishing the top six. Taking on the Seasiders begins their final run-in, with 10 games left to pursue their goal.

Before kick-off at Bloomfield Road, Forrest finished ninth in the table, three points below the play-off places. His opponents are six points and four places below him.

Read more: Follow the Reds’ clash with Blackpool live from Bloomfield Road

Read more: Why Steve Cooper welcomed promotion ‘pressure’ in times of crisis

Cooper’s men lost 1-0 to Liverpool in the quarter-finals of the last FA Cup…