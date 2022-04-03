Nottingham Forest fans ‘dreaming’ after Blackpool win

Nottingham Forest fans have reacted to a major win on the coast as Steve Cooper’s men climb into the Championship play-off places.

The Reds dominated the game against Blackpool from start to finish, conceding three points with goals from Philip Zinkernagel, Brennan Johnson (x2) and Sam Surridge. Callum Connolly scored a consolation goal for the Seasiders in the 89th minute, but it was a comfortable afternoon from Steve Cooper.

The win moves Forrest to fifth on the championship table before the 3 pm kick-off. The Reds have at least one game in hand over the teams around them in the table, meaning three points in the top six could be crucial at the end of the season.

next…