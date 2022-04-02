Nottingham Forest fans send Steve Cooper formation message ahead of Blackpool clash

Nottingham Forest fans have taken to social media to voice their thoughts on the lineup that Steve Cooper could pick for the opening kick-off against Blackpool.

The Reds travel to the coast knowing that three points at the end of the season will give a big boost to their play-off hopes. Forrest are currently ninth in the championship table, three points behind sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers, but have three games in hand for their rivals.

Game One against Blackpool will be One’s first championship game in three weeks after being drawn into the FA Cup quarter-finals before the international break. Steve Cooper’s men were praised for their performance in the 1–0 loss against Liverpool at the City Ground.

