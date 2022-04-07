Nottingham Forest loan ace James Garner answers Man Utd question

James Garner admitted his loan move to Nottingham Forest has helped ‘massively’ as the Manchester United youngster continues to make an impact at the City Ground this season.

He scored his fourth goal of the season in Forrest’s 2-0 win over Coventry City last night and marked his 33rd Championship appearance for the club. He has been a mainstay under Steve Cooper and insists he has developed under the former England Under-17 manager.

Garner said of his loan switch: “I think it has helped me a lot. I don’t think I’m at the level at the moment where I was still playing with U23. United, It has helped me a lot to grow as a player. It developed a completely different side of my game that I didn’t think I needed if it made sense.

