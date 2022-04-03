Nottingham Forest midfielder hints at future with ‘beautiful’ FA Cup entry

Nottingham Forest midfielder Kaifu says Nottingham is “happy” and “focused” on Forest, but has not ruled out a return to Portugal.

Kaifu, who joined the Reds in October 2020, has found his chances to play at City Ground this season limited, but looks forward to helping Steve Cooper’s side break into the top six. The 29-year-old midfielder has made 10 appearances in this stint so far but made just one debut – a 1-0 loss at Stoke City in August 2021.

This season he has played 454 minutes of football – 80 of which came in the Premier League 2 fixture for the under-23s – and has mostly been limited to off substitute appearances.

Read more:Pundit stuns as Blackpool boss over ‘better team’ decision on One Victory

Read more:‘Formidable’ quality that would leave…