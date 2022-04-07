Nottingham Forest XI predicted to face Birmingham City as Lawley stakes his claim

Nottingham Forest moved up to fifth on the table as they saw Coventry City make nine league games unbeaten on Wednesday night.

Goals from Brennan Johnson and James Garner propelled the Reds into the play-offs in a 2–0 win. But after the final whistle, boss Steve Cooper had already turned his attention to his side’s next game.

The second of the City Ground double-header are the Birmingham City visitors on Saturday. And Cooper must decide whether or not it comes to the winning team.

In the middle of the week, they retained the same line-up that had beaten Blackpool 4–1 at the weekend. The fixtures are coming…