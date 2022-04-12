VAVEL logo

Novak Djokovic 1-2 Alejandro Davidovich Summary & Highlights at ATP Montecarlo | 04/12/2022

12:39 pm18 minutes ago

Thanks to all of you.

Thank you all for joining us in this intense battle with an exciting ending, it’s a pleasure to be with you all. See you all again!

12:35 PM22 minutes ago

End of the match: Alejandro Davydovich removed No. 1 with this point

12:33 PM24 minutes ago

2º Set Novak Djokovic (3-6 7-6, 1-6) Alejandro Davidovich

Novak Djokovic saved the ball of one match but could not make do with the other and was kicked out of ATP Monte Carlo upon his return to the court.

12:25 pm32 min ago

2º Set Novak Djokovic (3-6 7-6, 1-5) Alejandro Davidovich

Play in white for Alejandro Davidovich who wants to close the match for the rest;

12:22 pm35 min ago

2º Set Novak Djokovic (3-6 7-6, 1-4) Alejandro Davidovich

Djokovic saved a break ball, but could not make the second and broke…


Read Full News