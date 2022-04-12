Novak Djokovic branded ‘king of folly’ after Marcelo Rios refuses vaccine ahead of Monte Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic has been dubbed the “king of folly” by former world No 1 Marcelo Rios for refusing to vaccinate against COVID-19.

Djokovic’s stance saw him deported from Australia earlier this year as he missed an opportunity to defend his Australian Open title.

He then missed the Masters 1000 events at Indian Wells and Miami as he was unable to enter the United States, losing his world No. 1 ranking to Daniil Medvedev as a result – although he recovered it without playing.

ATP Monte Carlo Monfils says it will be ‘really difficult’ to face Tsonga in final French Open three hours ago

Rios has criticized Djokovic’s decision as he seeks to end his career with the most Grand Slam titles in history.

“It’s stupid, he’s going to leave the race and he’s not going to be the best…