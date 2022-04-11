Novak Djokovic has already suffered a “loss” at the Monte Carlo Masters before returning to tennis. The world No. 1 player kicked off with PSG stars Neymar Jr and Marco Verratti, who were in Monaco to watch tennis on Monday – and he was the first to drop the ball during a keep-up game. Clay Swing’s first Masters 1000 will be Djokovic’s second tournament of the 2022 season, and he will face Alejandro Davydovich Fokina in his opening match.
Djokovic is finally back this week in Monte Carlo, where he lives with his family. The world No. 1 was unable to play the Australian Open, Indian Wells or Miami due to her uneducated status and has completed just one tournament this season: the Dubai Championships where she lost to qualifier Jiri Wesley…
