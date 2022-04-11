Novak Djokovic ‘defeat’ to Neymar Jr as Serb prepare for return at Monte Carlo Masters | Tennis | game

Novak Djokovic has already suffered a “loss” at the Monte Carlo Masters before returning to tennis. The world No. 1 player kicked off with PSG stars Neymar Jr and Marco Verratti, who were in Monaco to watch tennis on Monday – and he was the first to drop the ball during a keep-up game. Clay Swing’s first Masters 1000 will be Djokovic’s second tournament of the 2022 season, and he will face Alejandro Davydovich Fokina in his opening match.