‘Novak Djokovic has every chance to beat his counterparts’, says expert

In the first months of 2022, all tennis fans lived the story of Novak Djokovic with curiosity and tension. The world number one initially entered Australia, but was sent out of the country after a lengthy legal dispute, thus being forced to miss the Australian Open 2022.

A story that undoubtedly marked Djokovic and that forced him to watch from afar the first Grand Slam of the year, which was won by his arch-rival Rafael Nadal. A similar situation in the United States where, given the COVID laws, Serbians were unable to attend Indian Wells and Miami.

At today’s press conference, number one also spoke about these complicated months: “We need to calmly look at what happened and clarify everything. I try to move on and whatever happens with me.” happens I try to keep that…