Novak Djokovic hits a four on the Spanish spectacle animal Alejandro Davidovich. ATP Monte Carlo (Mon)

After vaudeville in Australia, Novak Djokovic played in Dubai, but was out there in his third game.

Djokovic could not return to his normal level in Monaco. The Serb made too many unnecessary mistakes (51), was angry with the wind and broke no less than 9 times.

Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich stole the show with one dive on the gravel and the stunt after just 3 hours.

“This win is special because I grew up with Djokovic and I’m a big fan of Novak,” said the 22-year-old Spaniard.

“When Novak won the second set, it was mentally tough, but I just had to prepare for a real fight.”

He will face either David Goffin or Daniel Evans in the next round.

Novak Djokovic spoke of “lack of energy in the third set”. “If you can’t walk on mud, you’re making it impossible for yourself. We need to look into this and I hope things get better in Belgrade next week.”