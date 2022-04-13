Novak Djokovic loses in first match since February

This was Djokovic’s first match since February and only his fourth in 2022.

The 34-year-old Serbian star was forced to miss the Australian Open and several of the ATP Tour’s biggest tournaments this year due to his COVID-19 vaccination status.

Two-time champion Djokovic lost to the 22-year-old Spaniard 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1 in three sets in Monte Carlo.

In February, Djokovic lost his world No. 1 spot to Daniil Medvedev, but the 20-time Grand Slam champion returned to the top of the rankings three weeks later after Medvedev lost in the second round to Gael Monfils at Indian Wells.