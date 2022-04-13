Novak Djokovic loses in first match since February

This was Djokovic’s first match since February and only his fourth in 2022.
The 34-year-old Serbian star was forced to miss the Australian Open and several of the ATP Tour’s biggest tournaments this year due to his COVID-19 vaccination status.
Two-time champion Djokovic lost to the 22-year-old Spaniard 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1 in three sets in Monte Carlo.
In February, Djokovic lost his world No. 1 spot to Daniil Medvedev, but the 20-time Grand Slam champion returned to the top of the rankings three weeks later after Medvedev lost in the second round to Gael Monfils at Indian Wells.
He but said He is set to have a rough start to the year behind him before Sunday’s game in Monte Carlo.
“You have to deal with everything that’s probably dormant inside and maybe waiting to come…
