Novak Djokovic meets Neymar in Monte Carlo. ATP Tour

Novak Djokovic took a break from his preparations for the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters on Monday, but only to test his skills on the football pitch. To do so, he enlisted the help of a pair of fellow champions, Paris Saint-Germain superstars Neymar and Marco Verratti.

Djokovic engages in a quick game of ‘keep-appy’ with the two. The 20-time Grand Slam champion is a huge fan of football and could have picked a worse teammate on occasion – Neymar is one of the most famous names in world football and has scored 71 goals for the Brazil national team, while Italy’s Veratti is known as one. Europe’s most skilled and hardworking midfielder.

Neymar…