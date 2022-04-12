Novak Djokovic suffered a crushing defeat in Monte Carlos

Novak Djokovic was defeated by Alejandro Davydovich Fokina as the world number one return to the ATP Tour fell flat at the Monte Carlo Masters.

Playing for the first time since February after abandoning the US hard-court swing due to ongoing COVID-19 vaccination issues, Djokovic was beaten 6-3 6-7 (5) 6-1 in just under three hours.

The Serb suffered 20 break points and was broken on at least nine occasions as the world number 46 recovered from a major setback in the second set to secure a career-best win of his career.