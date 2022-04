Novak Djokovic: World No. 1 was knocked out early by Alejandro Davydovich Fokina at the Monte Carlo Masters. tennis news

Novak Djokovic’s loss to Alejandro Davydovich Fokina marks the first time he has lost his first match in a tournament since falling to Marin Klijn at Barcelona in 2018; The world No. 1 ran out of steam in the deciding set to lose in two hours 54 minutes Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player Novak Djokovic to be out early at Monte Carlo Masters

Read Full News