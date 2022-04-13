Novak Djokovic’s fall vs Alejandro Davydovich Fokina at Monte Carlo Masters : Tennis News

Novak Djokovic said he “ran out of gas” as he lost his first match at the Monte Carlo Masters in his second tournament of the year, after he refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The world number one lost 6-3, 6-7 (5-7) 6-1 6-1 to Alejandro Davidovich Focina of Spain in the second round.

In the most shocking defeat of his professional career, this is the first time Djokovic has been broken nine times in a best-of-three match.

“I hung on the ropes throughout the match. I was really chasing the result consistently,” said Djokovic, whose only…