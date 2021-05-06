ENTERTAINMENT

November Story (Disney+ Hotstar) Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

November Story is an Indian Tamil language web series directed by Indhra Subramaniam and produced by Ananda Vikatan. The series stars Tamannaah, G. M. Kumar, Pasupathy, Vivek Prasanna and Namita Krishnamurthy in the lead roles. The series is scheduled to release on 20 May 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Title November Story
Main Cast Tamannaah
Genre Crime, Drama
Director Indhra Subramanian
Producer Ananda vikatan
Story and Screenplay Indhra Subramanian
Editor Sharan Govindsamy
DoP Vidhu Ayyanna
Music Director Saran Raghavan
Sound Designer Kewyn Frederick
Costume Designer Keerthivasan A
Art Director A Rajesh
Production House Ananda Vikatan Productions Private Limited

Cast

The complete cast of TV series November Story :

Tamannaah

As: Anuradha Ganesan

G. M. Kumar

As : Ganesan (Anuradha’s father)

Pasupathy

Vivek Prasanna

Namita Krishnamurthy

As: Mathi

Arul Doss

Nandhini

Release

November Story will be available for stream on Disney+ Hotstar for VIP user from 20 May 2021. Other details related to the show are given below.

Available On Disney+ Hotstar VIP
Total Episode Not Available
Running Time Not Available
Released Date 20 May 2021
Original Language Tamil
Dubbed Languages Hindi, Telugu
Subtitle English
Country India
Hotstar Specials November Story Official Trailer | Tamannaah, Pasupathy, GM Kumar | 20th May

If you have more details about the web series November Story, then please comment below down we try to update it within an hour

