November Story (Disney+ Hotstar) Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

November Story (Disney+ Hotstar) : Web Series Story, Cast, Wiki, Real Name, Crew Details, Released Date and More

November Story is an Indian Tamil language web series directed by Indhra Subramaniam and produced by Ananda Vikatan. The series stars Tamannaah, G. M. Kumar, Pasupathy, Vivek Prasanna and Namita Krishnamurthy in the lead roles. The series is scheduled to release on 20 May 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Title November Story Main Cast Tamannaah Genre Crime, Drama Director Indhra Subramanian Producer Ananda vikatan Story and Screenplay Indhra Subramanian Editor Sharan Govindsamy DoP Vidhu Ayyanna Music Director Saran Raghavan Sound Designer Kewyn Frederick Costume Designer Keerthivasan A Art Director A Rajesh Production House Ananda Vikatan Productions Private Limited

Cast

The complete cast of TV series November Story :

Tamannaah

As: Anuradha Ganesan

G. M. Kumar

As : Ganesan (Anuradha’s father)

Pasupathy

Vivek Prasanna

Namita Krishnamurthy

As: Mathi

Arul Doss

Nandhini

Release

November Story will be available for stream on Disney+ Hotstar for VIP user from 20 May 2021. Other details related to the show are given below.

Available On Disney+ Hotstar VIP Total Episode Not Available Running Time Not Available Released Date 20 May 2021 Original Language Tamil Dubbed Languages Hindi, Telugu Subtitle English Country India

