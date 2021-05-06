November Story (Disney+ Hotstar) Web Series Story, Cast, Real Name, Wiki & More

November Story (Disney+ Hotstar) : Web Series Story, Cast, Wiki, Real Name, Crew Details, Released Date and More
November Story is an Indian Tamil language web series directed by Indhra Subramaniam and produced by Ananda Vikatan. The series stars Tamannaah, G. M. Kumar, Pasupathy, Vivek Prasanna and Namita Krishnamurthy in the lead roles. The series is scheduled to release on 20 May 2021 on Disney+ Hotstar.
|Title
|November Story
|Main Cast
|Tamannaah
|Genre
|Crime, Drama
|Director
|Indhra Subramanian
|Producer
|Ananda vikatan
|Story and Screenplay
|Indhra Subramanian
|Editor
|Sharan Govindsamy
|DoP
|Vidhu Ayyanna
|Music Director
|Saran Raghavan
|Sound Designer
|Kewyn Frederick
|Costume Designer
|Keerthivasan A
|Art Director
|A Rajesh
|Production House
|Ananda Vikatan Productions Private Limited
Cast
The complete cast of TV series November Story :
Tamannaah
As: Anuradha Ganesan
G. M. Kumar
As : Ganesan (Anuradha’s father)
Pasupathy
Vivek Prasanna
Namita Krishnamurthy
As: Mathi
Arul Doss
Nandhini
Release
November Story will be available for stream on Disney+ Hotstar for VIP user from 20 May 2021. Other details related to the show are given below.
|Available On
|Disney+ Hotstar VIP
|Total Episode
|Not Available
|Running Time
|Not Available
|Released Date
|20 May 2021
|Original Language
|Tamil
|Dubbed Languages
|Hindi, Telugu
|Subtitle
|English
|Country
|India
