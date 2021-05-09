November Story Web Series Disney+ HotStar: Cast, Online Watch, Episode

Disney+ HotStar has released the trailer of a new web series featuring, Drama. Whose name is November Story Web Series Disney+ HotStar Cast.

November Story is an upcoming Indian Hindi and Tamil Language & Drama Web Series.

Produced by Ananda Vikatan for Disney+ Hotstar, directed by Ram Subaramanian, starring Tamannaah in the lead role.

The series is a classic murder mystery where the quest to find the truth behind the crime unveils a series of hidden truths.

It will release through Disney+ HotStar where you can watch online and HD download,

Web Series Name

▪November Story Web Series (Disney+ HotStar) 2021

Type

▪Web Series, Drama, Murder, Mystery

Web Series Release Platform

▪OTT Disney + HotStar.APP Wahtc Online

Language

▪Hindi

Director

▪Ram Subaramanian

November Story Cast, Actress Name

Tamannaah

Pasupathi

GM Kumar

Vivek Prasanna

Arul Doss

Nandhini

Produced by

▪Ananda Vikatan

Disney+ HotStar Web series Releasing on 20 May 2021 Only Disney+ HotStar ott App.

Disney + HotStar.App is known for its Movie And Web series. Disney + HotStar has launched its new web series trailer. Whose name is November Story.

If you are fond of watching the murder mystery web series, then this web series will be very special for you. In this web series, you will get the temper of Mustery with murder.

Which you will be happy to see. If we talk about acting, then the November Story web series has the best acting among all the actors.

This web series will be released on the Disney + HotStar application on Office 20 May 2021. The Taylor of the web series has created panic on YouTube, people are very fond of the trailer of this web series.

This web series is going to be a web series worth your money. This web series will be full of murder mystery. By which your money will be recovered.

You all know that this new generation mostly likes to watch web series whether it is action thriller or romantic but people like it.

People like to watch it because it is shown on screen as a short film. It also does not waste people’s time and they enjoy a short film in a short period of time.

According to the news, now people are liking to watch these short films more than films, but as we know people will not stop watching Bollywood movies, because those films include their favorite celebrities.