November Story Web Series Disney+ Hotstar Watch Online, Release Date, Cast

November Story is an upcoming Indian crime thriller series directed by Ram Subramanian and produced by Ananda Vikatan Group. The series features Actor Tamannaah Bhatia in a lead role along with other star casts. Makers of the series released the 1min 50 seconds trailer and announce the release date of the show. Watch the November Story web series all episodes online on Disney+ Hotstar. Here is the full update about the show.

November Story Web Series (Disney+ Hotstar)

Director- Ram Subramanian

Producer – Ananda Vikatan Productions

Written and Directed by – Indhra Subramanian

Cinematography – Vidhu Ayyanna

Editing – Sharan Govindsamy

Music – Saran Raghavan

Sound Design – Kewyn Frederick

Costume – Keerthivasan A

Art Director – A Rajesh

The series tells the back story of murder. It is based on the Anuradha (Tamannaah Bhatia) who is an intelligent, young, fearless woman and trying to save her father from cold-blooded murder. Makers have released the trailer with the caption, “How far would you go to protect your loved ones? Find out Anu’s side of her November Story, and you be the judge! Hotstar Specials November Story – All episodes streaming from 20th May in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi”. You can watch out for the official trailer of November Story below.

There are several star casts who portray an important role in this web series. Here is the full star cast list.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Pasupathy

GM Kumar

Arul Doss

Vivek Prasanna

Nandhini

November Story (Disney+ Hotstar) Release Date

The series will release on 20th May 2021 on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP. It will release in three languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. You can download the Hotstar app from Google Play Store or Apple Store. Also, you can watch this series on the official website of Disney+ Hotstar.

Till then, stay tuned with us for more latest updates and news. Also, do not forget to watch Tamannaah Bhatia new show the November Story.