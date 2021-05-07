November Story Web Series (Tamannaah) 2021: Watch All Latest Episodes Online On Disney+ Hotstar

WATCH NOVEMBER STORY WEB SERIES ON DISNEY+ HOTSTAR

November Story web series showcases a father-daughter relationship that features Tamannaah (as Anu) as a daughter trying to salvage the reputation of her criminal father portrayed by GM Kumar. Find out Anu’s side of her November Story, and you be the judge! Watch Hotstar Specials November Story All episodes streaming from 20th May in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

In an interview, the actress stated “The OTT platform is also the new playground for accomplished actors like myself looking to break grounds with more challenging roles outside the two-hour cinematic time frame. These are exciting and experimental times in the entertainment industry,” All episodes are starts streaming from May 20 in regional languages like Tamil, Telugu, Hindi.

Title: November Story

Genre: Thriller

Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Pasupathi, GM Kumar, Vivek Prasanna, Arul Doss, Nandhini

Director: Ram Subramanian

Streaming Platform: Disney + Host VIP

Streaming Date: May 20, 2021

Language: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi