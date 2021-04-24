ENTERTAINMENT

Now Abid Khan, who is teaching boxing to poor children by becoming a coach, said this to Farhan Akhtar

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

The story of Abid Khan, an alumnus of the Nationwide Institute of Sports activities (NIS), who now works as an auto driver and loader within the Chandigarh Grain Market, has caught the eye of the nation. Pressured to turn into a talented nationwide stage boxer and a certified coach and now working as a TMT wage laborer, Abid’s life story was the story of the tragic state of affairs of the gamers in India.

Abid’s video went viral
Lack of cash and sources didn’t permit Abid to proceed his ardour. Talking of which, he had beforehand stated, “All these years satisfied me that on this nation, the poor sports activities particular person suffers solely. Boxing is just for the poor and center class, solely the wealthy are tennis, badminton and Sports activities like cricket may be performed. ” However his destiny modified after a video of Abid’s life battle went viral on-line. Everybody notices this particular person, who had to surrender his desires because of monetary constraints. Nicely-wishers like Farhan got here ahead to assist Abid and introduced him again to the boxing ring as a coach.

Farhan tweeted
On seeing the video, Farhan Akhtar was additionally surprised by Abid’s plight and tweeted, “It’s heart-wrenching however very inspiring to see how a lot this sports activities particular person has confronted with plenty of ambition. Are you able to share his contact particulars? ” @duggal_saurabh “Additionally, many different boxers like Vijender Singh and Manoj Kumar additionally got here ahead to assist Abid.

Boxing is being taught to poor youngsters
After which, individuals got here ahead to revive Abid’s life. In help of this public help, Abid determined to share his data with poor youngsters. He began teaching the youth within the park close to the flat of his Rehabilitation Colony in Dhanas, Chandigarh. And now, lastly fulfilling his unfulfilled dream of teaching youngsters, Abid shared, “It is good to know that folks like Farhan Akhtar, Vijender and Manoj have come to help me. I’ve at all times wished to do this Was however by no means acquired the required help and sources. And now, I’m glad that folks have began recognizing me. Farhan, Vijender and Manoj talked to me that they might like to see the Boxing Champion popping out of my teaching. ”

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
55
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
53
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
50
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
47
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
47
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
45
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
44
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
44
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
43
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top