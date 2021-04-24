Now Abid Khan, who is teaching boxing to poor children by becoming a coach, said this to Farhan Akhtar

The story of Abid Khan, an alumnus of the Nationwide Institute of Sports activities (NIS), who now works as an auto driver and loader within the Chandigarh Grain Market, has caught the eye of the nation. Pressured to turn into a talented nationwide stage boxer and a certified coach and now working as a TMT wage laborer, Abid’s life story was the story of the tragic state of affairs of the gamers in India.

Abid’s video went viral

Lack of cash and sources didn’t permit Abid to proceed his ardour. Talking of which, he had beforehand stated, “All these years satisfied me that on this nation, the poor sports activities particular person suffers solely. Boxing is just for the poor and center class, solely the wealthy are tennis, badminton and Sports activities like cricket may be performed. ” However his destiny modified after a video of Abid’s life battle went viral on-line. Everybody notices this particular person, who had to surrender his desires because of monetary constraints. Nicely-wishers like Farhan got here ahead to assist Abid and introduced him again to the boxing ring as a coach.

Farhan tweeted

On seeing the video, Farhan Akhtar was additionally surprised by Abid’s plight and tweeted, “It’s heart-wrenching however very inspiring to see how a lot this sports activities particular person has confronted with plenty of ambition. Are you able to share his contact particulars? ” @duggal_saurabh “Additionally, many different boxers like Vijender Singh and Manoj Kumar additionally got here ahead to assist Abid.

That is heartbreaking but so inspiring to see how humbly this sportsperson has coped with unfulfilled ambition. Are you able to please share his contact particulars? @duggal_saurabh https://t.co/QNC0RvlQ7q – Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) April 15, 2021

Boxing is being taught to poor youngsters

After which, individuals got here ahead to revive Abid’s life. In help of this public help, Abid determined to share his data with poor youngsters. He began teaching the youth within the park close to the flat of his Rehabilitation Colony in Dhanas, Chandigarh. And now, lastly fulfilling his unfulfilled dream of teaching youngsters, Abid shared, “It is good to know that folks like Farhan Akhtar, Vijender and Manoj have come to help me. I’ve at all times wished to do this Was however by no means acquired the required help and sources. And now, I’m glad that folks have began recognizing me. Farhan, Vijender and Manoj talked to me that they might like to see the Boxing Champion popping out of my teaching. ”