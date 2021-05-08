Now Chest X-Ray will know about Covid-19 disease, DRDO has developed AI tool

The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and the Center for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (CAIR) have developed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithm to learn about patients affected by COVID-19. X-rays in this chest can be used to find out if a person is suffering from Kovid-19.

According to its developers, the tool is named Atman AI, which is used for chest X-ray screening and has an accuracy rate of 96.7%. CAIR, DRDO Director Dr. U.K. Singh said the development of this diagnostic tool was part of DRDO’s efforts, which primarily aimed at getting physicians and front-line personnel to know and treat Kovid-19 patients as quickly as possible.