Now, Covid deaths begin to surge at same rate as cases | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

NEW DELHI: The first few weeks of the Covid pandemic’s second wave in India did not see a corresponding rise in fatalities. But that has changed in the last four weeks.
Since March 8, Covid-related deaths have risen at the same pace as the spike in infections, with the seven-day average of daily cases and fatalities both surging by nearly 345% during this period.
Daily deaths (seven-day average) have risen from 96 on March 8 to 425 on April 4, which translates to an increase of nearly 4.5 times, exactly mirroring the rise in cases during this period.

In the previous four weeks (February 8 to March 8), there was a 50% rise in average daily cases but no increase in deaths.The re cent spike in deaths has been the sharpest since the beginning of the pandemic.
There were 2,974 Covid deaths recorded last week (March 29-April 4), a record 59% higher than the count in the previous week (1,875). Nearly 1,100 more deaths were recorded last week than in the previous seven days, which was the highest weekly jump in fatalities since the coronavirus outbreak in India.

The previous two weeks had seen fatalities rise by 51% and 41%, respectively, again the sharpest increases in percentage terms except for the June 15-21 week, when hundreds of backdated deaths were added to the tally. That deaths remain below levels seen when similar numbers of daily cases were being recorded in the past could be because of a lag in fatalities often seen when infections spike rapidly.
Clearly, deaths need to be monitored closely in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, India reported 96,517 fresh infections on Monday, a shade lower than the previous day’s record rise of over 1 lakh cases.
Cases remained high on Monday, which usually sees a sharp dip in numbers due to lower testing and staff shortages over the weekend, indicating that the pandemic was still surging in the country.
There were 445 deaths from the virus in the last 24 hours, the sixth straight day of 400plus toll in India. While Maharashtra reported 47,288 fresh cases, nearly 10,000 less than the previous day’s count, there was a massive surge in Chhattisgarh, which reported 7,302 new infections, becoming the second state to cross the 7,000 mark in daily cases this year.

