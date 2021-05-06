Now find out the location of COVID Vaccination Center through WhatsApp, this is the process

In India, the number of patients with Corona’s second web is increasing day by day. The demand for vaccination is also very high. Kovid-19 vaccination process has been started in Deb from 1 May 2021 for people between 18 and 44 years of age. Earlier, only people over 45 years of age were being vaccinated. Many tech giants, such as Google and Amazon, have come up with new initiatives to help users locate the nearest COVID vaccine center. The latest tech giant to join this list is WhatsApp.

Now you can also find Kovid Immunization Center through WhatsApp. WhatsApp has added the option to find the nearest vaccination center through the MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot. The MyGov Corona helpdesk chatboat was launched early last year, when the epidemic first hit the world. The chatbot is now able to show the nearest COVID-19 vaccination center. Here we are going to tell you how you can find a vaccine center through WhatsApp.